CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Capitol Heights.
The suspect has been identified as Jerald Melton, 60, of the 700 block of Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights. He is charged with fatally shooting Solomon Brown.
Police responded to the 800 block of Kayak Ave. on April 4 — shortly before 1:30 p.m. — for a welfare check.
Responding officers found Brown outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect and victim were known to each other. The preliminary investigation revealed the fatal shooting stemmed from an argument between two.
Melton is charged with second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.