BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the coronavirus has resulted in sporting events from the high school level to the Olympics to be postponed or canceled, the Baltimore Ravens are finding new ways to reach out to fans and keep them excited for when Lamar Jackson and crew get to re-take the field at M&T Bank Stadium.
The team is holding a virtual draft next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and fans are able to join in on the fun.
Ravens officials said the virtual draft will have everything from live chats to interviews with Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta.
There will also be a number of games and activities to do online, including trivia and “Predict the Pick,” the team said.
The events will be held on the Ravens’ website, social media platforms and in their app. To learn more, click here.
