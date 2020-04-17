Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Nine cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed at an inpatient psychiatric facility in Catonsville, a state health department spokesperson confirmed Friday evening.
The spokesperson said two patients and seven staff members at the Spring Grove Hospital Center have tested positive for COVID-19. No further details were provided.
The health department’s website describes the facility as a 375-bed complex that treats both adults and adolescents. It’s owned and operated by the state.
