OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A popular restaurant and distillery in Ocean City, Maryland, is the latest business in the state to switch over to making hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Seacrets Restaurant on 49th Street has started making the much-needed product for health care workers and other essential employees. The first batch was made at the beginning of April after getting FDA certification.
While the sanitizer is being donated to hospitals, Seacrets is also selling the mixture for $30 per gallon.
