PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Baltimore County is temporarily becoming a care center exclusively for coronavirus patients.
In a statement, Loch Raven Center said it will begin discharging current patients to their homes or other facilities before beginning to accept coronavirus patients on Monday.
“The decision to transition Loch Raven Center to a COVID+ only building is proactive and will be very beneficial for the many people that will need dedicated nursing home care recovering from this illness,” Dr. Morgan Katz with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said in the statement.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Officials said center leaders are working with the state health department and other facilities to make sure patients have a smooth transition.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.