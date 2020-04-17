Coronavirus In MDSchools Will Remain Closed Through May 15
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Baltimore County is temporarily becoming a care center exclusively for coronavirus patients.

In a statement, Loch Raven Center said it will begin discharging current patients to their homes or other facilities before beginning to accept coronavirus patients on Monday.

“The decision to transition Loch Raven Center to a COVID+ only building is proactive and will be very beneficial for the many people that will need dedicated nursing home care recovering from this illness,” Dr. Morgan Katz with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said in the statement.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Officials said center leaders are working with the state health department and other facilities to make sure patients have a smooth transition.

Officials said center leaders are working with the state health department and other facilities to make sure patients have a smooth transition.

