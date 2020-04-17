



There are now more than 11,000 coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Thursday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 11,572 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 425 have died from the virus and 69 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 788 cases since Thursday.

More than 50,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Of the 2,612 hospitalized, 736 people have been released from isolation.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 11,572 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 788 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 50,437

Number of deaths: 425

Number of Probable Deaths: 69

Released from isolation: 736https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 17, 2020

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 21215 in northwest Baltimore is still the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

21215, 238 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20904, 194 cases, Montgomery

20906, 188 cases, Montgomery

20706, 184 cases, Prince George’s

20783, 183 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 172 cases, Montgomery

20772, 155 cases, Prince George’s

21234, 149 cases, Baltimore

20744, 148 cases, Prince George’s

20774, 148 cases, Prince George’s

Here are Maryland's #COVID19 cases by ZIP code, on a page: pic.twitter.com/XOpKqg8OMt — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 17, 2020

Just this week, Maryland officials began reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results were still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except: Caroline, Garrett, Harford, Somerset and Worcester.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 26 (1)

Anne Arundel – 966 (34) *6

Baltimore City – 1,273 (38) *4

Baltimore County – 1,569 (37) *7

Calvert – 109 (2)

Caroline – 28

Carroll – 288 (25) *2

Cecil – 127 (2)

Charles – 337 (15)

Dorchester – 20 (1)

Frederick – 525 (23) *7

Garrett – 4

Harford – 176 *6

Howard – 475 (10) *1

Kent – 14 (1)

Montgomery – 2,280 (63) *15

Prince George’s – 2,966 (77) *10

Queen Anne’s – 19 (1)

St. Mary’s – 100 (1)

Somerset – 9

Talbot – 14 (1)

Washington – 116 (1)

Wicomico – 103 (1)

Worcester – 28

Residential data is not available for 91 people who died and 11 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 86

10-19: 242

20-29: 1,227 (2)

30-39: 1,882 (8)

40-49: 2,088 (7)

50-59: 2,287 (24) *3

60-69: 1,710 (68) *9

70-79: 1,171 (87) *13

80+: 871 (141) *33

Age data is not available for 88 people who died and 11 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 4,301 (166) *13

Asian: 252 (13) *1

White: 2,681 (137) *40

Hispanic: 1,357 (17)

Other: 429 (12) *1

Racial demographics are not available for 2,552 patients and 80 dead.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.