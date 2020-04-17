Coronavirus In MDSchools Will Remain Closed Through May 15
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus response, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Friday addressed concerns about coronavirus in the state’s prison system and a letter from most of Maryland’s congressional delegation urging him to act more aggressively to protect officers and inmates.

The letter, which Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Reps. Jamie Raskin and John Sarbanes sent to Hogan on Thursday, said while they appreciate the efforts he has taken so far, he needs to go further, including using federal funding the state received to buy personal protective equipment for prison system employees.

They also echoed calls to identify high-risk inmates who could be released with little risk to the community.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

In response, Hogan said the state as “taken almost all the actions that people are recommending.”

“It’s not an issue that we’re not concerned about, but I’m not sure how many more letters are going to help us along in that process,” he said.

There has been one death and there are at least 136 cases in Maryland’s correctional system.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply