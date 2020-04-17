



Gov. Larry Hogan Friday addressed concerns about coronavirus in the state’s prison system and a letter from most of Maryland’s congressional delegation urging him to act more aggressively to protect officers and inmates.

The letter, which Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Reps. Jamie Raskin and John Sarbanes sent to Hogan on Thursday, said while they appreciate the efforts he has taken so far, he needs to go further, including using federal funding the state received to buy personal protective equipment for prison system employees.

They also echoed calls to identify high-risk inmates who could be released with little risk to the community.

In response, Hogan said the state as “taken almost all the actions that people are recommending.”

“It’s not an issue that we’re not concerned about, but I’m not sure how many more letters are going to help us along in that process,” he said.

There has been one death and there are at least 136 cases in Maryland’s correctional system.

