Delaware Police Warn Maryland Residents Not To Cross State Line For Shopping
NEWARK, Del. (WJZ) — Live near the Maryland/Delaware state line and looking to take advantage of sales-tax-free shopping in Delaware? Think again, says one city’s police department.

On Facebook Friday afternoon, police in Newark, Delaware, said Marylanders shouldn’t come into the state even if it’s more convenient for their grocery shopping.

Delaware Gov. John Carney’s order requiring all out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering the state is still in effect, police warned.

The order in Delaware does not apply to those visiting the state to care for a loved one or for public safety workers and first responders.

