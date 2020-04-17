ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governors Larry Hogan and Andrew Cuomo are renewing their call for $500 billion from the federal government for states to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Hogan (R-Maryland), the chair of the National Governors Association, and Cuomo (D-New York), the group’s vice-chair, said in a statement Friday evening that while they “appreciate our collaboration with the federal government,” the funds are needed to help keep major services running.
“With the virus continuing to devastate our state economies, the governors have requested $500 billion to address revenue shortfalls. Without this relief, states will be confronted with the prospect of cuts to essential services. This will make it that much harder to have a strong economic recovery, which is a top priority for the president and for all of the governors,” the governors said in a statement.
Hogan and Cuomo also called on President Trump to help make the funding a reality.
“Now is not the time for partisanship. President Trump’s leadership is needed to break the logjam in the Senate and get this done for the American people,” they said.
Earlier this week, Hogan told Trump states need more support from the federal government.
