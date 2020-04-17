



Starting next Friday, Marylanders seeking unemployment benefits will be able to apply for assistance for a variety of programs in one place.

The state’s labor department said they will launch “a new one-stop unemployment insurance application to allow all newly eligible Marylanders to file all types of claims entirely online.” The site will launch on April 24.

In addition, those who receive unemployment benefits will also get an additional payment of $600 per week on top of any benefits as part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program that launched April 17.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more than 300,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state, the department said.

In the past week, nearly 62,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment, down more than 20,000 from the week ending March 27.

With such high demand, numerous people have reported delays filing for and receiving benefits. So far, the state has launched a new email address and process for applying.

The labor department said it also has plans to double the number of staff members it has to answer unemployment questions, including by working with a vendor to bring in 200 more call center employees.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Officials have repeatedly stressed Maryland doesn’t have a waiting period like other states do. The labor department has also removed deadlines for applicants to submit supporting documentation.

“No matter when or how they file, Marylanders become eligible for benefits starting after the day after they separated from employment. If you are eligible, you will be paid for all benefits due,” the department’s website reads.

For more about applying for unemployment in Maryland and to get email updates from the state, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.