MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Middle River Thursday morning.
According to police, a 45-year-old was crossing Pulaski Highway at Rossville Boulevard in a crosswalk that was closed for construction around 5:49 a.m. when he was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro. Arthur Joseph, Jr. was taken to MedStar Franklin Square where he was pronounced dead.
Baltimore County Police are investigating the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene.