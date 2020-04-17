TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — We are less than a week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and some local college prospects are hoping to hear their names called.
Tom Flacco’s name is more well know than his game, most know his older brother Joe, from his days with the Ravens.
But Tom Flacco would also like to make a name for himself in the NFL.
He had a record-setting two-year career at Towson University. It’s not the biggest football school, and he’s not the biggest guy — standing at 6’1″ — short for NFL standards, but a gifted athlete.
Tom Flacco said he sees his path to the NFL not just as a QB, but one of versatility.
“I’m trying to get my foot in the door,” Tom Flacco said. “I’m trying to be on an NFL roster. If that means I have to play other positions, so be it.”
The NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
Continue to stay with WJZ and Sports Director Mark Viviano for all of your Ravens coverage.