BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is popular here in Baltimore, and as it turns out, across the country.
According to Variety, Jackson ranked third on the NFL Players’ Association’s official list of top-selling players from March of last year through February.
That list includes sales of officially licensed player-identified merchandise.
Some of those items include:
- Jerseys
- Trading cards
- Wall decals
- T-shirts
- Bobbleheads
Here is a list of the top-five selling players in the NFL:
- Patrick Mahomes
- Tom Brady
- Lamar Jackson
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Baker Mayfield