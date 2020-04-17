ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference Friday afternoon with State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon.
Maryland schools have been closed since March 13 and Salmon previously announced schools would remain closed until April 24. But with only a week left of that closure, a decision is pending on whether schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.
🕰️Today at 2:30p: @GovLarryHogan will hold a State House press conference to provide #COVID19 updates to Marylanders. He will be joined by State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon.
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 17, 2020
The press conference will be at 2:30 p.m. WJZ will be streaming the press conference online and on-air.
