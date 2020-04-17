CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Grow By Nearly 800 Overnight Across State, Bringing Total To More Than 11.5K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference Friday afternoon with State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon.

Maryland schools have been closed since March 13 and Salmon previously announced schools would remain closed until April 24. But with only a week left of that closure, a decision is pending on whether schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.

The press conference will be at 2:30 p.m. WJZ will be streaming the press conference online and on-air.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

