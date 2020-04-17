BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Relay for Life of Loyola University Maryland will host a virtual event Saturday.
The Relay for Life event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
It will include Facebook lives and recorded videos throughout the day featuring messages of hope, introductions to Loyola’s Relay for Life executive team and more.
Every year Loyola University Maryland’s student-organized Relay for Life event raises thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. Last year the committee raised $116,335.
For more information, visit the Relay for Life of Loyola University Maryland website or Facebook page.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.