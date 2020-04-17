SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A Severna Park man was arrested Wednesday by Anne Arundel County Police for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.
Police said officers were called to a residence on April 9, for a report of a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted. The parents of the victim said they became aware their child was texting an adult male.
The victim was later taken to the Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed by a child abuse detective.
During the interview, the victim told the detective there were several incidents which they were sexually abused over the course of several months.
The suspect was identified as Mark Thoms, 39, of Severna Park. An arrest warrant was obtained that same day.
Thoms was charged with 12 crimes to include third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and second degree assault.
The Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident or suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866- 756-2587.