CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Grow By Nearly 800 Overnight Across State, Bringing Total To More Than 11.5K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sheetz announced Friday the expansion of its “Kidz Meal Bagz” program which provides free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meal Bagz will be available at all 600 Sheetz locations daily while supplies last. The Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or through the drive-thru. An adult does not need to be present to obtain a meal.

Sheetz said the program will be available for the next two weeks, at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

