Coronavirus In MDSchools Will Remain Closed Through May 15
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — While Maryland schools will remain closed through May 15, Baltimore County Public Schools is providing another way for students to learn during the state mandated closure.

Every Wednesday through Friday, Baltimore County Public Schools will air teacher-produced content, both on their TV and YouTube channels.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The programming changes every week, covering subjects from math and language arts to science, health and even physical education.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

