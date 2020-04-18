COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for between three and five men in a shooting near the University of Maryland College Park campus Saturday night.
The University of Maryland Police Department said the shooting happened inside a building in the 8700 block of Baltimore Avenue several blocks from campus.
The suspects were armed with rifles, police said.
UPDATE to first Community Alert: Officers are searching the vicinity of 8700 block of Baltimore Ave for 3-5 males who were armed with rifles. The shooting occurred inside the building and the direction of travel for the suspects
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 19, 2020
It’s not immediately clear if anyone was injured or to what extent they may have been hurt.
Police have since issued an all-clear in the area but have not found the suspects, who they said likely left the area.
(1/2) COMMUNITY ALERT: All Clear
An all clear has been issued for the off-campus shooting that occurred in the 8700 block of Baltimore Avenue. It appears that the suspects have left the area. Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department and UMPD are still on scene.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 19, 2020