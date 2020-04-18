Coronavirus In MDMore Than 12.3K COVID-19 Cases, 463 Deaths Reported
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for between three and five men in a shooting near the University of Maryland College Park campus Saturday night.

The University of Maryland Police Department said the shooting happened inside a building in the 8700 block of Baltimore Avenue several blocks from campus.

The suspects were armed with rifles, police said.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was injured or to what extent they may have been hurt.

Police have since issued an all-clear in the area but have not found the suspects, who they said likely left the area.

