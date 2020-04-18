LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have confirmed more than 100 cases of the coronavirus at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Charles County, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Saturday evening.
On Twitter, Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci wrote there are 101 cases at facilities in the county, including at Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Nursing homes in the state and elsewhere have been hit hard by COVID-19; at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, 24 deaths have been reported and dozens more residents and staff members have been sickened.
In Baltimore County, Loch Raven Center is temporarily becoming a care facility for only coronavirus patients after 70 residents and 18 staff members tested positive. At least four residents have died.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.