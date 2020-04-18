ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An executive order signed by Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday requiring all Marylanders to wear face coverings while in stores and on public transportation to limit the spread of COVID-19 went into effect Saturday at 7 a.m.
All essential business workers must also require their staff to wear face coverings and put into place appropriate social distancing measures in order to keep the customers and their own employees safe.
This includes when people are dealing with Uber, Lyft drivers or delivery workers, all of whom must wear a face covering when near a customer.
Gov. Larry Hogan said at a press conference Friday:
“Some people have said that covering their faces infringes on their rights. But this isn’t just about your rights or protecting yourself. It’s about protecting your neighbors, and the best science that we have shows that people might not know that they’re carriers of the virus, and through no fault of their own, they could infect other people, and spreading this disease infringes on your neighbor’s rights.”
