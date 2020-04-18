



There are now more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and more than 450 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Saturday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 12,308 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 463 have died from the virus and 71 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 736 cases, but a slight decline from Friday’s numbers.

More than 53,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Of the 2,757 hospitalized, 771 people have been released from isolation.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 12,308 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 736 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 53,062

Number of deaths: 463

Number of probable deaths: 71

Released from isolation: 771https://t.co/1RfN0kvM21 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 18, 2020

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 21215 in northwest Baltimore is still the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

21215, 253 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20904, 209, Montgomery

20906, 204, Montgomery

20783, 202, Prince George’s

20706, 196, Prince George’s

20902, 182, Montgomery

20772, 163, Prince George’s

21234, 162, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20744, 161, Prince George’s

21133, 153, Baltimore County

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (1-5): 21215, 253 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20904, 209 cases, Montgomery

20906, 204 cases, Montgomery

20783, 202 cases, Prince George's

20706, 196 cases, Prince George's — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 18, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Just this week, Maryland officials began reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results were still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except: Caroline, Garrett, Somerset and Worcester.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 33 (1)

Anne Arundel – 1,005 (34) *7

Baltimore City – 1,378 (40) *3

Baltimore County – 1,664 (38) *7

Calvert – 109 (2)

Caroline – 33

Carroll – 308 (26) *2

Cecil – 131 (3)

Charles – 347 (16)

Dorchester – 20 (1)

Frederick – 557 (23) *8

Garrett – 4

Harford – 195 *5

Howard – 508 (10) *2

Kent – 16 (1)

Montgomery – 2,404 (70) *16

Prince George’s – 3,160 (85) *10

Queen Anne’s – 24 (2)

St. Mary’s – 101 (1)

Somerset – 10

Talbot – 16 (1)

Washington – 116 (3)

Wicomico – 138 (1)

Worcester – 31

Residential data is not available for 105 people who died and 11 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 89

10-19: 254

20-29: 1,311 (2)

30-39: 2,010 (8)

40-49: 2,215 (9)

50-59: 2,399 (24) *4

60-69: 1,831 (72) *12

70-79: 1,253 (93) *11

80+: 946 (153) *33

Age data is not available(102) *11

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 4,557 (183) *18

Asian: 266 (15) *1

White: 2,869 (148) *40

Hispanic: 1,489 (20)

Other: 458 (14) *1

Racial demographics are not available for 2,669 patients and 83 dead and 11 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 6,652 (218) *37

Male: 5,656 (244) *34

Gender demographics are not available for 1 victim who died as a result of COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.