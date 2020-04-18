BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Saturday the first COVID-19 death of a Baltimore City employee.
Michael Baptist, a contract services specialist in Human Resources at the Baltimore Police Department, died Friday evening as a result of the coronavirus.
Baptist began his career with the Baltimore Police Department in 1971, as a sworn-officer, and retired as a sergeant. He later re-joined the department as a civilian investigator.
Mayor Young and Commissioner Harrison said that Baptist’s career as a public servant will stand as a timeless example for countless others.
Mayor Young issued the following statement in a press release Saturday:
“Our hearts are extremely heavy as we all work to process the passing of Mr. Baptist. On behalf of the residents of Baltimore, I offer sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and members of the Baltimore Police Department. Mr. Baptist was a dedicated public servant, who decided to spend his well-earned retirement in further service to our City.”
Commissioner Harrison said:
“This is a terrible loss to the BPD, as we have lost a true hero. His commitment to the citizens of Baltimore, which spanned over four decades, will never be forgotten. Mr. Baptist will be greatly missed by his work family here at BPD, and we send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Commissioner Harrison said.”
