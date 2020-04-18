FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — The Department of Defense has provided a nearly $114 million grant to cover most of the costs of rebuilding Meade High School in Anne Arundel County, a group of Maryland lawmakers announced Friday.
Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said the $113.7 million grant will help build new facilities at the 70s-era high school. Anne Arundel County will also provide a $28.5 million matching grant.
Officials said the school, which serves Fort Meade and surrounding areas, could become overcrowded by 2024 due to growth in the area.
Earlier this year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said they plan to begin construction on the school this summer and hope to move in before the start of the 2024-2025 school year.