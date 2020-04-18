Coronavirus In MDMore Than 12.3K COVID-19 Cases, 463 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Rewind AFC Championship Game: New England @ Kansas City
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Maryland State Fire Marshal, Talkers

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured early Saturday morning after he fell through the floor while battling a fire in Carroll County.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of a RE/MAX building in the 1000 block of Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster just before 3 a.m.

Fire crews from Gamber, Reisterstown, Westminster and Reese all responded to the fire.

One firefighter was injured when he fell through the floor to the basement, according to officials.

That firefighter is from the Reisterstown station.

There is no word on his condition at this time, but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply