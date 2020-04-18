Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured early Saturday morning after he fell through the floor while battling a fire in Carroll County.
Officials said the fire started in the basement of a RE/MAX building in the 1000 block of Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster just before 3 a.m.
Fire crews from Gamber, Reisterstown, Westminster and Reese all responded to the fire.
One firefighter was injured when he fell through the floor to the basement, according to officials.
That firefighter is from the Reisterstown station.
There is no word on his condition at this time, but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.