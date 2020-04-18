Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles pitchers Branden Kline and Richard Bleier spoke with Birdland Members on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Orioles posted a video Friday of Kline and Bleier chatting with the fans.
This is great.
More of this, please 👍 https://t.co/BenJzA6MO6
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 17, 2020
“There’s a lot going on in the world that’s more important than baseball,” Bleier said. “We’re just trying to help wherever we can however we can.”
“The Orioles organizations has been fabulous about taking care of fans,” Stan Myles, a Birdland Member, said.
