Coronavirus In MDSchools Will Remain Closed Through May 15
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles pitchers Branden Kline and Richard Bleier spoke with Birdland Members on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orioles posted a video Friday of Kline and Bleier chatting with the fans.

“There’s a lot going on in the world that’s more important than baseball,” Bleier said. “We’re just trying to help wherever we can however we can.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“The Orioles organizations has been fabulous about taking care of fans,” Stan Myles, a Birdland Member, said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

