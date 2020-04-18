ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting in Rossville that left one man injured Friday night.
Police responded to an area hospital around 9 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the area of Kimbark Court and Brushfield Road.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in that area last night is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.