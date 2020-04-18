TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers in Maryland saw gas prices drop again this week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Drivers saw prices drop by three cents this week, resulting in prices that are at least 81 cents less than one year ago.
Across the country, gas demand is down as much as 50 percent, while at the same time, inventories have risen to a record high.
Crude prices hit a low not seen since 2002 this week, as crude demand continued to drop. This imbalance means gas prices should continue to move lower.
The gas price average in Maryland is $1.93, which is down respectively three cents in the last week, 29 cents in the last month and 81 cents from this date last year.
The national gas price average has declined for seven straight weeks. Today’s national gas price average is $1.82.