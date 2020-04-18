SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Wicomico County Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Dondre Wilson, 33, of Salisbury.

Officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called shortly before 11 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found the victim inside a Hyundai Sonata that appeared to have crashed into a parked car before coming to rest in a wooded area a short distance from the roadway.

Police said the victim appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical service personnel on the scene pronounced Wilson deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates Wilson was driving to the apartment complex to bring food to a resident.

Police believe there were multiple people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. A suspect description is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101, or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.