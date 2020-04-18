Coronavirus In MDMore Than 12.3K COVID-19 Cases, 463 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Rewind AFC Championship Game: New England @ Kansas City
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Homicide, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Homicide, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects who they believe are connected to a homicide in early April.

Police said it happened on April 2, 2020, in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road.

Six suspects allegedly assaulted a man inside of a restaurant before shooting him, according to police.

Detectives were able to obtain pictures of four of the six suspects and pictures of two vehicles the suspects drove away in.

Anyone who may recognize these individuals is asked to contact police immediately.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply