Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects who they believe are connected to a homicide in early April.
Police said it happened on April 2, 2020, in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road.
Six suspects allegedly assaulted a man inside of a restaurant before shooting him, according to police.
Homicide detectives need help identifying suspects for April 2nd Murder at 4300 Reisterstown RDhttps://t.co/1zPV2W5Nqs https://t.co/vHW8gTtKch
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 18, 2020
Detectives were able to obtain pictures of four of the six suspects and pictures of two vehicles the suspects drove away in.
Anyone who may recognize these individuals is asked to contact police immediately.