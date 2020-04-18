BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most popular players in the NFL, and as it turns out, President Donald Trump is also a fan.
On Saturday, Jackson tweeted a video from the 2018 NFL Draft of his former teammate at Louisville — Jarie Alexander — reacting to the news that Jackson has been drafted.
🤞🏾🤞🏾Brodie @JaireAlexander https://t.co/GFgdRXANAw
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 18, 2020
President Trump gave the video a retweet and said, “Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!”
Really nice to see this and, what a great pick! https://t.co/91104h0sd1
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020
Jackson replied to President Trump’s tweet with, “Truzz Trump.”
Truzz Trump https://t.co/gy9LQO6nSA
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 18, 2020
Jackson was selected 32nd overall by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. This year’s draft will start next Thursday, April 25, and will run through Saturday, April 23.
