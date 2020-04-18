Coronavirus In MDMore Than 12.3K COVID-19 Cases, 463 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most popular players in the NFL, and as it turns out, President Donald Trump is also a fan.

On Saturday, Jackson tweeted a video from the 2018 NFL Draft of his former teammate at Louisville — Jarie Alexander — reacting to the news that Jackson has been drafted.

President Trump gave the video a retweet and said, “Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!”

Jackson replied to President Trump’s tweet with, “Truzz Trump.”

Jackson was selected 32nd overall by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. This year’s draft will start next Thursday, April 25, and will run through Saturday, April 23.

Stay with WJZ and Sports Director Mark Viviano for the latest from the NFL Draft. 

