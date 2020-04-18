Coronavirus In MDSchools Will Remain Closed Through May 15
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMIt's Academic Fallston, C. Milton Wright, Long Reach
    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in west Baltimore that left one man injured on Friday night.

Police were called to the 2200 block of West Lafayette Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in Stable condition.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply