BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in west Baltimore that left one man injured on Friday night.
Police were called to the 2200 block of West Lafayette Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in Stable condition.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.