BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, in two separate shootings on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Evergreen Street for an unresponsive person at around 12:16 a.m. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the backseat of a car, shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Hours later, officers responded to the 5200 block of Cedgate Avenue for a shooting at around 3 p.m., where they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and stomach.
Police learned the shooter got out of a minivan and opened fire on the victim, who is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.