REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County continue to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Tracie Lynn Mosley.
Friday marked the 25th year since Mosley was last seen.
Police said on April 17, 1995, Mosley was dropped off by a friend at High Falcon Road and Pittson Circle after they went out the night before.
Mosley has not been seen since.
Detectives said they believe Mosley may have been the victim of foul play.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate her disappearance.
If you have any information that could help solve this case, contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.