BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Jewish Community Center held an online celebration on Sunday for the 75th anniversary of the liberation from the Holocaust.

The holiday, named Yom Hashoah, is a chance for another generation to hear stories from survivors of the genocide.

The video of the celebration is now on their YouTube account and their website.

 

