'Great Pick!' | President Donald Trump Shouts Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter Ahead Of NFL DraftWe all know that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most popular players in the NFL, and as it turns out, President Donald Trump is also a fan.

Ravens QB Robert Griffin III, His Family Making Fun TikTok Videos To Pass Time During COVID-19 PandemicRavens quarterback Robert Griffin III is finding a way to keep himself and his family entertained while stay-at-home orders are in place across most of the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Orioles Pitchers Branden Kline, Richard Bleier Video Chat With O's Fans As Baseball Season Remains On HoldBaltimore Orioles pitchers Branden Kline and Richard Bleier spoke with Birdland Members on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Towson University QB Tom Flacco Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL DraftWe are less than a week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and some local college prospects are hoping to hear their names called.