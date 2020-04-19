Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who they believe is connected to an attempted armed robbery.
Police said a man attempted to rob a convenience store in the 400 block of South Broadway shortly after 9:30 p.m. on March 5.
The suspect entered the store and presented a silver, semi-automatic handgun and announced a robbery before fleeing the location without getting any money.
Detectives believe the suspect may be from the immediate area and said that he has been seen by other business owners prior to this incident.
Anyone who knows the suspects identity is asked to call robbery detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.