More Than 12.8K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 500 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — There are seven Baltimore County Fire Department workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Sunday.

The seven workers are the only ones who have tested positive out of “over 1,000 personnel,” according to the department.

The fire department added that two of them are nearly ready to return to work, and the other five cases are only experiencing “mild symptoms,”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

There are now more than 12,800 coronavirus cases and nearly 500 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Sunday morning.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

