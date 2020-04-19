



There are now more than 12,800 coronavirus cases and nearly 500 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Sunday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 12,830 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 486 have died from the virus and 62 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 522 coronavirus cases.

More than 55,061 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Of the 2,886 hospitalized, 914 people have been released from isolation.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 12,830 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 522 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 55,061

Number of deaths: 486

Number of probable deaths: 62

Released from isolation: 914https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 19, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 21215 in northwest Baltimore is still the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

21215, 265, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20904, 221, Montgomery County

20906, 218, Montgomery County

20706, 212, Prince George’s

20783, 208, Prince George’s

20902, 190, Montgomery

20744, 171, Prince George’s

20772, 169, Prince George’s

21234, 169, Baltimore

20785, 167, Prince George’s

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10): 20902, 190 cases, Montgomery

20744, 171 cases, Prince George's

20772, 169 cases, Prince George's

21234, 169 cases, Baltimore

20785, 167 cases, Prince George's — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 19, 2020

Just this week, Maryland officials began reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results were still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except: Caroline, Garrett, Somerset and Worcester.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 33(1)

Anne Arundel – 1,047 (40) *6

Baltimore City – 1,392 (46) *5

Baltimore County – 1,733 (44) *6

Calvert – 113 (3)

Caroline – 33

Carroll – 313 (27) *1

Cecil – 131 (3)

Charles – 370 (17)

Dorchester – 21 (1)

Frederick – 591 (25) *5

Garrett – 4

Harford – 210 (1) *5

Howard – 515 (11) *1

Kent – 18 (1)

Montgomery – 2,507 (80) *16

Prince George’s – 3,345 (98) *7

Queen Anne’s – 25 (2)

St. Mary’s – 105 (2)

Somerset – 10

Talbot – 19 (1)

Washington – 117 (3)

Wicomico – 145 (3)

Worcester – 33

Residential data is not available for 77 people who died and 10 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 93

10-19: 277

20-29: 1,391 (2)

30-39: 2,100 (12)

40-49: 2,312 (10)

50-59: 2,492 (30) *5

60-69: 1,898 (78) *10

70-79: 1,286 (109) *10

80+: 981 (169) *27

Age data is not available(76) *10

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 4,855 (196) *16

Asian: 276 (15) *1

White: 3,037 (159) *34

Hispanic: 1,639 (21)

Other: 505 (14)

Racial demographics are not available for 2,518 patients and 81 dead and 11 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 6,923 (224) *32

Male: 5,907 (261) *30

Gender demographics are not available for 1 victim who died as a result of COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.