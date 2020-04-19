



During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union show Sunday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said President Donald Trump’s claim that states have enough COVID-19 tests to reopen is “not accurate.”

During a White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference Saturday afternoon, President Trump said that COVID-19 testing capabilities and capacities are “fully sufficient” to begin opening up the country.

Gov. Hogan said he believes the Trump Administration is trying to ramp up testing, but that governors across the country still don’t have sufficient capabilities.

“To try to push this off to say that the governors have plenty of testing and they should just get to work on testing, somehow we aren’t doing our job, is just absolutely false,” Hogan said. “Every governor in America has been pushing and fighting and clawing to get more tests. Not only from the federal government, but from every private lab in America, and from all across the world.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Gov. Hogan said that Maryland has increased its COVID-19 testing by 5,000 percent over the past month, but that it’s “nowhere near where it needs to be.”

President Trump’s claim that states have enough tests to reopen “is just absolutely false,” says Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “It’s not accurate to say there’s plenty of testing out there and the governors should just get it done. That’s just not being straightforward.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/0K48hRAgzI — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 19, 2020

“There are things like shortages on swabs that we don’t have anywhere in America, yet you can’t do the tests without, reagents which is a part of the test,” Hogan said. “I think they’ve made some strides at the federal level, I think states are all working hard on their own to find their own testing, Lab capacity has been increasing, but it’s not accurate to say there’s plenty of testing out there, and the governors should just get it done. That’s just not being straightforward.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.