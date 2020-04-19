Coronavirus In MDMore Than 12.8K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 500 Deaths Reported
LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — A woman in Baltimore County went missing early Sunday morning, police say, and they are now looking for her.

Pauline Eleanora Wagner, 47, 180 lbs, has gone missing from the 3400 block of Courtleigh Drive, 21244.

She was last seen at around 8 a.m., police said, wearing unknown clothing. They said she may be headed to the Liberty Road or Lansdowne area, and she suffers a cognitive impairment.

If anyone sees her, call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-887-1340.

 

