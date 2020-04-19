LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — A woman in Baltimore County went missing early Sunday morning, police say, and they are now looking for her.
Pauline Eleanora Wagner, 47, 180 lbs, has gone missing from the 3400 block of Courtleigh Drive, 21244.
#MISSING: Pauline Eleanora Wagner (47), 5’02, 180lbs, missing from the 3400 blk of Courtleigh Drive, 21244. LS 4/19/20 at 8 a.m. wearing unk clothing. May be headed to the Liberty Rd or Lansdowne area. Suffers cognitive impairment. If seen call 911 or #BCOPD at 410-887-1340. ^RR pic.twitter.com/LZAHesYcEM
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 19, 2020
She was last seen at around 8 a.m., police said, wearing unknown clothing. They said she may be headed to the Liberty Road or Lansdowne area, and she suffers a cognitive impairment.
If anyone sees her, call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-887-1340.