Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in southeast Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.
Patrol officers responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street at around 3:56 p.m. where they found the man shot multiple times to his upper and lower body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, police said.
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.