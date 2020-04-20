CARNEY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carney that happened over the weekend.
On Sunday afternoon, at around 3 p.m., a Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on Harford Road and tried to pass another vehicle when it collided with the passenger side of a Dodge Durango that was crossing the street.
The driver and the passenger of the Dodge were ejected, police said. The motorcyclist, Bryan Eric Yarworth Sr., 62, of Bel Air, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were not injured and stayed at the scene.
The Baltimore County Crash Team is working to determined all of the factors involved in the fatal crash.