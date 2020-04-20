CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Target, theft

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are looking for multiple men who reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Target store.

Police released video of the theft with timestamps from Thursday night.

Credit: Aberdeen Police

The suspects got away in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with a possible tag of JPA8644.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121 or email spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply