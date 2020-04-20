Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are looking for multiple men who reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Target store.
Police released video of the theft with timestamps from Thursday night.
The suspects got away in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with a possible tag of JPA8644.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121 or email spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov.
These men stole thousands of dollars in electronics from the Aberdeen Target – Call Sgt Persuhn w/ info 410-272-2121 or spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov #TheftSuspects #AberdeenPDMD #Target #Aberdeen #Maryland #HarfordNews pic.twitter.com/sB3C6acSlK
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) April 20, 2020