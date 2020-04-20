Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A new study from state transportation officials says an all-electric ferry across the Chesapeake Bay is not feasible.
The study found an all-electric ferry would cost too much and there isn’t one big enough to do the job.
The original plan was to have the ferry act like a third span of the Bay Bridge.
Major construction on the bridge wrapped up earlier this month, more than a year ahead of schedule.