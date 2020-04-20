CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Ferry, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Traffic, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A new study from state transportation officials says an all-electric ferry across the Chesapeake Bay is not feasible.

The study found an all-electric ferry would cost too much and there isn’t one big enough to do the job.

The original plan was to have the ferry act like a third span of the Bay Bridge.

READ MORE: Bay Bridge Construction Completed More Than A Year Ahead Of Schedule, Gov. Hogan Says

Major construction on the bridge wrapped up earlier this month, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Comments

Leave a Reply