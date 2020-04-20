Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a “disturbing” video of animal cruelty that reportedly occurred on the Bay Bridge over the weekend.
MDTA Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and they learned of it Sunday.
On Sunday, April 19, MDTA Police detectives were notified of a disturbing video of animal cruelty that had been posted to social media. The incident occurred on the westbound span of Bay Bridge at approx 6:30pm on Saturday, April 18. (1/2)
Officials did not provide further information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-295-8146.