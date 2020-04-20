PERRY POINT, Md. (WJZ) — A veterans hospital in Cecil County has closed its doors to the public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in its facility.
Perry Point VA Medical Center closed its campus to protect its veteran patients and employees from COVID-19.
“This closure applies to the entire campus, including non-patient areas like the shoreline and walking trails,” the center said on its website. “Only VA employees, outpatients with scheduled clinic appointments, residential care patients, residents of the HELP Veterans Village, and authorized deliveries will be granted access to the campus.”
More than 100 nursing and rehabilitation centers in Maryland are reporting cases of coronavirus. The governor launched strike teams to help treat and manage facilities with cases.
