CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Acquire 500K COVID-19 Testing Kits From South Korean Lab
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Cecil County, coronavirus closings, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Perry Point VA Medical Center, Talkers


PERRY POINT, Md. (WJZ) — A veterans hospital in Cecil County has closed its doors to the public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in its facility.

Perry Point VA Medical Center closed its campus to protect its veteran patients and employees from COVID-19.

“This closure applies to the entire campus, including non-patient areas like the shoreline and walking trails,” the center said on its website. “Only VA employees, outpatients with scheduled clinic appointments, residential care patients, residents of the HELP Veterans Village, and authorized deliveries will be granted access to the campus.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

More than 100 nursing and rehabilitation centers in Maryland are reporting cases of coronavirus. The governor launched strike teams to help treat and manage facilities with cases.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply