



In January, James MacMillian didn’t have health insurance.

“I was getting by okay without health care,” he said.

Then, COVID-19 happened.

“My employer doesn’t offer health care and I can’t afford health care without any assistance,” MacMillian said.

Many are left to turn to the state’s marketplace for insurance.

“The urgency is there! We’re getting a lot of calls, a lot of people are filling out applications online, people are enrolling,” said Paris Barnes, a community liaison with Health Access Maryland.

Maryland reopened its enrollment period in March.

“It just felt like the right decision to reopen up the exchange,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Barnes is a community liaison helping people sign up.

“We really urge people just to apply,” Barnes said.

But many people like MacMillian feared they still couldn’t afford it.

“Normally I have three jobs and that allows me to pay for my rent, my car, my car insurance, my divorce, my child custody, and for my bills I barely have anything left over every month,” he said.

“They assume that the price will be expensive given their loss of income or maybe no income right now,” Barnes said.

The exchange said that 62 percent of applications qualified for Medicaid.

“Don’t think the fact that you don’t have any income right now to pay for it or enough to pay for it don’t let that stop you,” Eberle said.

It allows people like James to now be insured.

“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders,” MacMillian said.

“The window is open all we’re asking you to do is apply and let us help you,” Barnes said.

Marylanders have until June 15 to apply for insurance online when the enrollment period ends. At this point, officials said, there is no excuse to not be insured.

Anyone who needs to enroll can do so on the “Enroll MHC” free mobile app or can get assistance by calling 1-855-642-8572.

The state reminds citizens this is for private health insurance, those who are eligible for Medicaid are able to apply year-round.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.