CAROLL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Two more people have died of COVID-19 at the Pleasant Viewing Nursing Home in Carroll County, and another person has died at the Carroll Lutheran home.
In total, there are 26 residents who have died at the nursing home in Mount Airy. There have been 82 residents with positive cases and 39 staff members as of Monday.
At the Carroll Lutheran Village, there are 35 residents who have the virus and 10 staff members. Three people have died in total from the virus at the Village.
There are now over 13,000 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, with 335 cases reported in Carroll County. There have been 30 deaths reported in the county, along with one probable death, according to state numbers from Monday morning.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.