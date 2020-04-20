



One nursing home resident is dead and another is hospitalized after a coronavirus outbreak was reported at a Kent County nursing home.

The Maryland governor’s office reports that 12 residents tested positive at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown.

1. Today, the Kent County Health Department announced that twelve residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown. Of the twelve residents who have tested positive, one has died, and a second is hospitalized. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 20, 2020

A Go Team with Maryland National Guard and Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance personnel was activated and sent to the facility Sunday.

“We are appreciative of Governor Hogan’s decision to make these ‘Go Teams’ available to assist Maryland nursing homes,” said Kent County Health Officer William Webb. “Autumn Lake Healthcare is following recommendations from the ‘Go Team’ and the infection control guidelines of the Maryland Department of Health. Our organizations are in daily communication and we will continue to provide support to the residents, their families and facility staff during this time.”

As of Monday, there are more than 13,600 cases of coronavirus in the state and more than 500 have died from the virus. There are cases or clusters of cases reported at more than 100 nursing home and rehabilitation facilities in the state.

County officials say the nursing home took proactive measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus including restricting visitation and communal dining. They also suspended group activities and implemented extra cleaning measures.

“I implore everyone to take this virus seriously and be vigilant to prevent its spread.” said Webb. “Our highest priority is to keep everyone safe, and we must take every step possible to protect our most vulnerable.”

