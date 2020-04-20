ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The General Assembly will not reconvene for a special session in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the Joint COVID-19 Legislative Workgroup, which was formed in March, continues to meet each week to provide oversight and work with Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration, federal officials, health professionals and business leaders on the COVID-19 response, officials said.
“Legislators in every community in Maryland are working to help their constituents through this historic pandemic- and that’s where their focus should remain,” Speaker Adrienne Jones said. “After consulting with health experts, this is the best course of action at this time. We will get through this together – with every branch of government working as a team until we can safely return.”
The presiding officers said they will continue to evaluate the need and time for a future special session.
“This decision to not meet in May was not taken lightly,” Senate President Bill Ferguson said. “This is a matter of balancing the safety of staff, legislators and the public, while ensuring that Legislators can continue their daily focus on serving their constituents and public in battling this virus, and preparing for the Recovery effort.”
Senate and House committees will continue to meet as needed.